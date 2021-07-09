(Clarinda) -- A suspect is in custody in connection with a recent pursuit in Clarinda.
Clarinda Police Chief Keith Brothers says 46-year-old Jeremy Leslie Williams of Clarinda was arrested Thursday on a Page County warrant for eluding law enforcement officers and driving a motor vehicle while under license revocation.The charges stem from a July 1st incident, in which officers and county sheriff's deputies were involved in a high-speed chase beginning on North 12th Street and continuing through northeast Page County and northwest Taylor County. Brothers says the pursuit began when a Clarinda police officer attempted to stop a black Dodge Charger for failure to display registration plates. The driver lost control of the vehicle around 200th Street and Able Avenue in Taylor County and fled on foot. A search of the area was conducted, but the driver was not located until Thursday, when he was apprehended without incident at the intersection of 7th and Washington Streets in Clarinda.
Williams is being held in the Page County Jail on $3,000 bond. The Page and Taylor County sheriff's offices and Page County Emergency Management assisted Clarinda PD with the pursuit.