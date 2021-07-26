(KMAland) -- Above average temperatures and high humidity are forecast to make this week a little uncomfortable in KMAland.
The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for most of southwest Iowa, southeast Nebraska and northwest Missouri beginning Tuesday afternoon and stretching through Thursday. Other portions of KMAland have been placed in an excessive heat watch for parts of Wednesday. Temperatures are forecast as high as the upper 90s Wednesday, with a heat index reading near 110 degrees. Weatherology Meteorologist Megan Mulford says a stationary system is holding warm air in and keeping cold air out of the Midwest.
"It is all in the upper-level systems," said Mulford. "Basically, it's almost the opposite of when we have a polar vortex. When you have a polar vortex, you have a deep upper-level trough that brings in all the cold air. Well, this is the total opposite. This is an enhanced ridge that keeps all of that cold air well north and brings in all of that warm air from the Gulf of Mexico. It is in a stationary pattern, so that's why we're going to see temperatures in the 90s all the way through Thursday. And then we have a system that will make the dew points higher, so it's going to feel hotter out there."
Officials are advising individuals to stay hydrated during the heat wave and take frequent breaks when working outside. Following the hottest weather, there is a chance for showers and thunderstorms late in the week into the weekend.