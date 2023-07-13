(Council Bluffs) -- Severe thunderstorms rolling through KMAland Wednesday damaged a Council Bluffs elementary school.
Lewis Central School District officials reported early Wednesday morning that the roof over the swimming pool at Titan Hill Intermediate School had blown off due to the high winds brought by the storm. Brent Hoesing is the Lewis Central School Superintendent. Hoesing tells KMA News he got a call around 7 a.m. from his operations manager that the roof had been taken off Titan Hill. While it was slightly less significant than initially thought, he says most of the top over the pool had been removed and spread across the area.
"The rubber membrane had been stripped off the roof and was hanging off the side of the building and then the insulation panels were kind of strewn across our campus up here and clear into the neighbor's yard," said Hoesing. "It was an absolute mess."
Hoesing says several ceiling tiles have also fallen from the ceiling, and light fixtures have received significant water damage. However, Hoesing adds that no one was injured, and the instructional portion of the building was mostly unaffected--allowing them to continue to hold their summer daycare program. But, the superintendent says the pool area is out of commission for the rest of the summer as they conduct repairs.
"We do have a summer swim program that we partner on with the Council Bluffs swim club and they're going to have to relocate for the end of the summer," he said. "They also provide lessons and opportunities to swim but obviously we're not going to be able to host that moving forward for the rest of the summer."
Due to the strength of the winds that hit the building, Hoesing says the maintenance crews on-site at the time thought the windows and doors on the front entrance had been blown out. But, he adds, just one of their glass windows was damaged from the storm. In the short term, Hoesing says the plan is to secure a rubber membrane over the hole with sandbags while they formulate a more long-term solution.
Hoesing adds there was a silver lining to the incident as the school's football team was nearby to assist with the clean-up efforts along with other district staff.
"That was pretty awesome to have our young men hop up and help with that clean up and they were up here for a while to help track down pieces that had blown all around campus and at least put them in a pile so we could load them up and take them away," said Hoesing. "That was kind of a feel good moment to get some community feel and that's the time you start thinking 'things are going to be okay.' It's just stuff and we're going to put a new roof on this and a new ceiling on the inside."
Hoesing adds they are still taking in damage assessments from around the district as a large tree limb fell on the middle school's roof, a batting cage was blown across the baseball field, and a few signs and fences were blown down. While there is no set timeline for the roof repairs, Hoesing says they still have a fair amount of time before school starts on August 23rd and the high school swimming season.