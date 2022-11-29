(Omaha-Council Bluffs) -- Power outages are mounting in KMAland due to inclement weather.
MidAmerican Energy reported more than 3,500 customers without power in southwest Iowa as of 11 a.m. Tuesday, including 982 customers in Fremont County, alone. Mills County is also reporting another 329 customers without electricity. Omaha Public Power District also reports extensive power outages in southeast Nebraska, including more than 2,000 in both Sarpy and Cass counties.
You can check the MidAmerican outage map here.
The OPPD outage map is available here.