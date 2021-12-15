UPDATE: 3:18 PM Wednesday, December 18th, 2021
(Red Oak) -- Montgomery County officials say the county's phone lines are back to normal.
ORIGINAL STORY: 2:44 PM Wednesday, December 15th, 2021
(Red Oak) -- Extreme wind gusts are already making their presence felt in KMAland.
Montgomery County officials say the county's communications center is currently without non-emergency phone lines. However, 911 is still operational. Residents with non-emergency situations should call 712-623-4997 for assistance.
Also, Montgomery County Emergency Management announced that the county's facilities would close at 3 p.m. due to the threat of severe weather and high winds. Earlier, County Emergency Management Coordinator Brian Hamman reported two-to-three power poles sheared off 6 miles east-southeast of Coburg, near the Montgomery-Page County Line.