(Atlantic) -- Cleanup operations are underway in parts of Cass County following Monday morning's severe weather.
Winds clocked at up to 60 mph swept were reported in parts of the county.
"It was howlin' when it came through," said Cass County Emergency Management Coordinator Mike Kennon, describing the high winds that swept through Atlantic as part of the storm cell that struck western Iowa.
Kennon tells KMA news significant tree damage is reported in Atlantic.
"We had a lot of trees come down, some power lines down," said Kennon. "There's a few houses that got some pretty severe damage from some trees that were brought down. I'm from Marne, so I checked on Marne, as well. It didn't appear to be a whole lot of property damage there, but there were a lot of big limbs that came down."
In fact, not even the county's emergency management office was immune to storm damage. One large limb fell on Kennon's building. Considerable damage is also reported across central and eastern Iowa. The Iowa Department of Transportation reported several Iowa roads were impassible Monday afternoon, including Interstate 35 in both directions between Ames and Alleman and I-380 between Cedar Rapids and Iowa City due to the severe weather.