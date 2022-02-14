(Clarinda) -- KMAland residents aren't the only ones feeling the pinch from inflation.
Higher gasoline prices are affecting many services and departments in the region. Page County's Secondary Roads Department is among those dealing with rising diesel fuel costs. While declining specifics, County Engineer J.D. King says increased costs have hit his department "pretty hard."
"We have a lot of engines that burn diesel," said King. "And, we travel around the county every day. Although I don't have any big, quantitative number to tell you that it's affecting us in a certain way, any increase in prices reduces the amount of work that can be done."
Triple A Iowa currently lists diesel prices at $3.67 a gallon, as compared with $2.65 a gallon at this time a year ago. But, it's not just fuel prices impacting the department's pocket book. King says increased material costs have also been an issue.
"Steel for pipes has gone up, last time we ordered," he said. "A 40% increase in costs there. Rock costs another dollar and a half--that was just announced last week. So, across the board, the costs of materials is increasing. Therefore, our bottom line budget is nearly the same, so the ability to do work, or to service projects is reduced.
"It's unfortunate, but we deal with it. It's a fact of life," King added.
King says the price hikes are reflected with increased funding transfers to the county's secondary roads budget. One saving grace is what King calls a "pretty mild" winter thus far. Snow plows have been out less often over the past few weeks, meaning more time to devote to other tasks such as clearing brush.
"We're able to do more brush cutting, which is important, too," said King. "And, that's not a really costly procedure. There's no materials involved that we're purchasing or incorporating into a project somewhere. We're just running chain saws and pickups, and just general labor. There's no overtime when we cut brush compared to when we plow snow, so there's a savings there."
Though the weather's been relatively quiet as of late, King warns that it's only mid-February, and the area has plenty of winter left.