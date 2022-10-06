(Sidney) -- Provisions for extra flooding protection for a Fremont County business district are now in place.
At its regular meeting Wednesday morning, the county's board of supervisors approved the establishment of the Highway 2/Interstate 29 Crossroads Levee District. Supervisors Vice Chair Chris Clark tells KMA News local residents petitioned for the levee district's creation in order to protect businesses along that corridor from flooding similar to that experienced in 2011 and 2019.
"They petitioned the board," said Clark. "They ended up working with the DOT. The DOT was part of the petition as well. The DOT's wanting to help keep Highway 2 open between Fremont County and Nebraska City. So, in order to do so, they came up with a plan to establish a levee that would essentially protect the truck stop area and that economic area near 2 and 29."
Clark says the district entails construction of a earthen berm levee around the business district.
"It would tie into the interstate just north of the Sapp Brothers truck stop," he said, "then encompass around that whole area back the south end of that whole corridor. So, approximately 200 acres or so of ground that would be protected. There would also be a little bit of a levee east side of the interstate, kind of by the off ramp."
Other provisions are in place to project retail outlets in that vicinity.
"In the event of a flood," said Clark, "the plan that was brought to the board would be that if it got fairly high water, and they felt like they needed to close the road, they would sandbag across the highway, and basically provide protection to those businesses."
Ballpark estimates place the levee's construction between $4-to-6 million. Clark, however, says the project carries no cost to the county.
"Normally, on a levee district or drainage district," he said, "it is tax based off of acres. This district will be a little bit different, in that it will be a tax off the appraised value of each protected entity that's within that district. That would create its own district, its own entity, and they would be the taxing authority for that district, essentially so the county, financially, is not responsible for anything."
Clark says Olmstead and Perry--the project's engineers--will work with the Iowa Department of Transportation on the project's planning, and establish a better estimate on its pricetag.