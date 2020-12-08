(Sidney) -- Iowa Department of Transportation officials advise motorists of a temporary road closing today.
DOT officials say Highway 2 will be closed in both directions east of Sidney between County Roads L-68 and M-16 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Officials say the closing is necessary to allow for debris removal from a previous traffic incident. During the closure, traffic will be directed around the work zone using Highways 275, 34 and 59.
Highway 2 east will detour on Highway 275 north to Highway 34 east to Highway 59 south, then back to Highway 2 east. Highway 2 west detours from 59 north to 34 west to 275 south, then back to 2 west.
The DOT reminds motorists to drive with caution, obey the posted speed limit and other signs in the work area, and be aware that traffic fines for moving violations are at least double in work zones. As in all work zones, drivers should stay alert, allow ample space between vehicles and wear seat belts.