(Sidney) -- Local law enforcement and emergency vehicles were sent to the scene of a Fremont County accident Monday morning.
The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office confirms the accident occurred on Highway 2 near the Missouri River bridge into Nebraska City. At least four vehicles, including two semis, were involved in the accident. Photos shared on Facebook showed smoke coming from one of the vehicles.
At least one person was taken to a local hospital following the accident. Further information is unavailable at this time.