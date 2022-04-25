(Atlantic) -- Construction season is getting into full swing for the Iowa Department of Transportation in KMAland.
Construction projects and repairs have been popping up along Highway 34 in southwest Iowa over the past month--most notably several bridge projects. Transportation planner Scott Suhr, out of the DOT's Atlantic offices, says the Iowa DOT has a number of projects at different stages throughout the region, including one bridge project west of Red Oak that could be nearing completion.
"Over the Nishnabotna River just west of Red Oak is currently under construction," said Suhr. "It has about another month or right at it, weather depending, left to be completed. And that's a deck overlay project."
Crews initiated the project last month to perform the bridge deck and joint repairs.
Additionally, Suhr says crews will soon resume a bridge deck overlay project near Hastings.
"That didn't get completed before winter and the crews will be back out there working on that, and that one is just east of Highway 275 near Hastings," said Suhr. "The contractor plans to move back in and begin working on that by the end of next month."
While supplies and equipment have been moved in, Suhr says one bridge project that has yet to begin construction work sits less than a mile west of Highway 71. Suhr says the repairs will preserve crucial structures below the bridge.
"That one is actually a revetment project, and that's to put riprap in there to stabilize the West Nodaway River," said Suhr. "Because right now the river is scouring on the east side, and we're trying to push the river back up under the bridge to protect the piers--that's what that project is. So traffic impacts on that one should be minimal."
Suhr says work along the bridge should begin within the next month. According to the Iowa DOT website, the left lanes of both eastbound and westbound Highway 34 have been closed for the project.
Other projects on the horizon, Suhr says, include the placing of turning lanes along Highway 34 at the intersection for Silver City during the summer months. More information on these and other projects on Iowa's roads is available from 511ia.org.