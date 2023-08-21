(Red Oak) -- Motorists on U.S. Highway 34 west of Red Oak are advised of a road closure for most of Tuesday.
During its regular meeting Monday night, the Red Oak City Council heard an update from Red Oak Mayor Shawnna Silvius and Red Oak Fire Chief John Bruce on the levee repairs and needed road closure on Highway 34 from west of Highway 48 to the East Nishnabotna Bridge. Silvius says motorists will be directed on a detour as the city prepares for a levee inspection.
"We're going to be detouring traffic south to Oak Street, west to G (Avenue), back up to 34 in preparation for the levee recertification inspection by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers which will be the next morning on (August) 23rd," said Silvius.
The inspection is part of the required periodic recertification of the city's levee system through the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the Federal Emergency Management Agency. Silvius says a few repairs will also be associated with the inspection preparations.
"Basically, this is having to repair some fasteners that are in the street and then replacing the plates in the road," Silvius explained. "This is for the wall that goes up when we have to shut that for the levee."
Bruce says they hope to complete the needed repairs before the inspection as quickly as possible.
"Everything that is in the traveled portion has had a hot patch put over it and is filled in, so that's what we're going to be busting out tomorrow," he said. "We're going to start very early in the morning and we've got an event west of town so we're going to do our due diligence to try and get this done and have the highway open soon. We've got a big auction west of town and the traffic is going to be going pretty close to it. We'll be out bright and early and plus we want to beat the heat that mother nature has blessed us with."
In other business, the council...
--Approved the hiring of Logan Evans as a full time firefighter/paramedic and the promotion of Michael Pastore from senior patrolman to detective/investigator upon the future resignation of position.
--Approved a resolution accepting an amendment to the union agreement setting the negotiated base wage adjustment scale and fiscal year 2024-25 cost of living wage percentage with the Red Oak Professional Firefighters Association upon completion of employee evaluations.
--Held a public hearing and approved the extinguishing and abandoning easements in the Eastern Slopes Subdivision for the conveyance to adjacent property owners.
--Approved a a schedule and application for the Mayr's Youth Advisory Council for 2023-24.
--Heard an appeal for setting a hearing regarding a dog bite issue.
--Heard a presentation from Red Oak High School junior Peter Richards on a new flag for the city of Red Oak.