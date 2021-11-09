(Red Oak) -- Road improvement projects have been proposed for a portion of Highway 34 in Montgomery County.
The Iowa Department of Transportation is holding "at-your-own-pace" virtual meetings until November 18th for the general public on several proposed projects for Highway 34 in Red Oak. Currently, the transportation department hopes to resurface and reconstruct Highway 34 from the East Nishnabotna River bridge to Montgomery County Road H-34, or old Highway 34. Transportation planner Scott Suhr provided the project limits as well as the number of intended projects.
"Basically the project limits are from just west of Highway 48 at the Nishnabotna River, to old Highway 34 in Red Oak," Suhr said. "We're looking to basically redo the pavement there and also improve the operations at the intersection of U.S. 34 and 48, and we'll be doing some drainage improvements along there as well."
The pavement work intended for the entire stretch of road, Suhr says, is long overdue.
"The pavement that's there currently has been in place 54 years, and it's been overlaid two times, and the last time is was overlaid was 22 years ago," Suhr said. "So the pavement itself is in kind of poor shape, so we're basically reconstructing the entire length of this project with new pavement."
Additionally, the project includes widening U.S. 34 from the intersection of U.S. 48 to Eastern Avenue, just east of the Montgomery County Memorial Hospital.
Another significant proposal is the installation of traffic lights at the intersection of Highways 34 and 48. Suhr says congestion during specific times of the day at the intersection has started to cause some issues.
"Currently, right now it is a four-way stop," Suhr said. "They're looking at when some of the plants get out at the end of the day or shift changes, there gets to be a little bit of backup along 34, so the signals should help improve that operation."
Additionally, the IDOT hopes to install culvert pipes under Highway 34 to improve any potential drainage issues. Finally, some right-of-way easements will be needed at the intersection with 48 to add a new turning lane.
Suhr says the project will be completed in phases, with construction time likely taking an entire construction season intended to begin in the early spring of 2024, with a projected completion date the following fall.