(Red Oak) -- Motorists in Montgomery County are advised of some upcoming repairs on U.S. Highway 34 later this week.
Iowa Department of Transportation officials say a bridge deck and joint repair project on U.S. 34 west of Red Oak between Highway 48 and Montgomery County Road M-47 will require reducing traffic to one lane controlled with temporary traffic signals from Friday, March 18th until Friday, April 15th, weather permitting. Work will begin on the westbound lane of 34. A 15-foot height limit and 10-foot width limit restriction will be in place during the project.
Motorists are asked to drive with caution, obey the posted speed limit and other signs in the work area, and be aware that traffic lanes for moving violations are at least double in work zones. More information on Iowa road conditions is available from 511ia.org.