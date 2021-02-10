(Maryville) -- One of KMAland's foremost auto dealers received some national recognition.
Todd Hill, co-owner of Tri-State Auto Group, was among 40 dealers nationwide nominated for the TIME Dealer of the Year Award for 2021 Hill was among those saluted in ceremonies during the National Auto Dealers Association's annual convention Tuesday evening. The entire event is being held virtually this year due to COVID-19.
Hill and brother Russell co-own Tri-State Auto Group, comprised of two new car dealerships in Maryville, representing brands Chrysler, Dodge, Ford, Jeep, Lincoln and Ram. The company also owns Hilltop Motors, a stand alone preowned dealership in St. Joseph.
During the ceremonies, Hill was honored for donating seven acres of land to Northwest Technical School’s FFA Chapter for hands-on, real-world farming experiences. Hill was also cited for his support of local schools. Hills' nomination indicates he's helped raise more than $120,000 for schools and communities through Ford Drive 4 UR School and Ford Drive 4 UR Community test-drive events. Hill was nominated by Doug Smith, president and CEO of the Missouri Automobile Dealers Association.
Richard DeSilva Jr., president of Liberty Subaru in Emerson, New Jersey, was named this year's Dealer of the Year recipient in Tuesday's ceremonies.