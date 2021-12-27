(Clarinda) -- Clarinda Mayor-elect Craig Hill called it one of the most impactful moments of his life.
During last week's Clarinda City Council meeting, councilman Craig Hill took the oath of office as the new Mayor after four years of service on the council. Hill's tenure as Mayor will begin on January 1st, and he described what the moment meant to him on KMA's "Morning Show" Monday morning.
"You know the impact of the election, it's been a month now since I was elected, but it really didn't hit me until (Wednesday) night when I was there," Hill said. "With the number of supporters I had, my family that all came to see the event, and also those that were there to see Lisa (Hull) as she was going out. It was definitely a packed house and something we don't normally see at the council."
Since his election in November, Hill has been working to prepare for his transition from council to Mayor--a similar transition to Mayor Lisa Hull back in 2017.
Hill says his experience on the council has allowed him to work with current city employees such as City Manager Gary McClarnon and other department heads and allowed easy access to his predecessor in Hull.
"I would say that Lisa (Hull) has been invaluable in the information and council to help me get some of those things in place," Hill said. "Because I've been a member of the city council for the past four years, that has been helpful because I do understand what we've got going on including our five-year plan, and some of the budgetary stuff that we've got in place for the upcoming year."
With the recent completion of the new wastewater plant for the city, Hill says his big focus will be enhancing accessibility to broadband in his city and the entirety of Page County through collaboration and potentially the Iowa Economic Development Authority.
"We are trying to do some things there to increase or improve our broadband in the county," Hill said. "I haven't had the opportunity just yet to sit with the other leaders from the other communities and see if there's any type of sharing or things that we can do there. Because we're a society that it's not just about our individual towns, especially here in southwest Iowa."
Hill says he also hopes to continue to see the progress the relationship between the city, the Clarinda Economic Development Corporation, and the Clarinda Chamber of Commerce brings the community.
"They're trying to provide you know housing and opportunity for businesses and bringing in new opportunities for the people of our community," Hill said. "From the standpoint of the city, we can't always invest in those types of things, we can help once something gets established, but we can't really invest in private businesses or enterprises. And the Economic Development Board and the Chamber office can go out and do those types of things."
Hill also applauded the work of city departments during the derecho nearly two weeks ago and during the number of snowstorms that have struck the city during his tenure on the council. You can hear the full interview with Clarinda Mayor-elect Craig Hill below.