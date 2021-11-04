(Clarinda) -- Despite a last-minute write-in competitor, Craig Hill has been elected Mayor of Clarinda.
Unofficial results from the Page County Auditor's Office show Hill receiving 91.1% of voters, with 668 votes. Meanwhile, the remaining 8.8% and 65 votes were listed as write-ins after Geary Kendall threw his hat into the race late in the campaign. Nevertheless, Hill says he is thankful for his voter's support, even if he may have been the only candidate officially listed on the ballot.
"I'd like to first of all thank everyone that supported me, and believed in me," Hill said. "I was hoping for that result, but there is always that uncertainty, especially after Mr. Kendall put his name in late in the campaign. But I was very thankful, and very appreciative."
Hill comes with four years of experience on the Clarinda City Council and over two decades serving as the Maintenance Director for the Clarinda School District.
Hill says he believes these roles allowed voters to see how willing he is to work with the community and hear what they have to say.
"The next four years, if they got a concern, or they got a complaint, or if they just want to come in and talk about the town or things going on in the community, my door will always be open, and my phone will be there, to come in and discuss things," Hill said. "Hopefully, if there's a problem, we can work out a solution that everybody can be happy with."
Off the heels of a Water Treatment Plant update set for completion in 2022, Hill says now is as good a time as ever to continue addressing infrastructure needs.
"With that, you know we got the new water plant and the treatment plant, so now would also be a good time to start also focusing on some of the infrastructure," Hill said. "The water mains, and the sewer lines that should be done, because they're just about as old as the city."
Other issues Hill hopes to quickly begin addressing for the community include installing broadband and managing the city's housing stock. Hill also thanks all the candidates who ran in Page County and offered their services to their respective communities.