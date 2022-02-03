(Shenandoah) -- One of KMAland's foremost music supporters is among those paying tribute to a local music legend.
Bill Hillman, owner of Shenandoah's Depot Restaurant and member of the Iowa Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, reflected on the passing of William Robert "Wil" Leacox. The longtime member of the legendary rock group America died Tuesday in Stockton, California at the age of 74. Hillman tells KMA News Leacox is remembered as a performer for his longevity--Leacox was America's drummer for 41 years.
"It's unbelievable how America had the same people in their band all those years--50 years," said Hillman. "They had the same basic members that played over 200 shows a year all over the world, and kept the same people, until Willie retired. It was all the same original people. So, as a performer, it was almost unheard of."
Hillman says Leacox was also "a great person from a great family."
"The Leacox family was one of the most important families from Shenandoah," he said. "They go clear back. John Leacox was a great drummer, himself. Jim was a great musician. They were just a fantastic family."
While touring around the country and the world, Hillman says Leacox always found time to return home to visit family members. He says Leacox--a 1965 Shenandoah High School graduate--was proud of his hometown.
"When you do over 200 shows a year, you're basically on the road all the time," said Hillman. "So, really, the only home he had was in Shenandoah. Of course, he had a house in California."
Like Hillman, Leacox is a member of Iowa's Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, and is among those enshrined on Shenandoah's Iowa Walk of Fame. Memorial services for Wil Leacox are pending at the Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home in Shenandoah.