(Shenandoah) -- Make it four candidates running for mayor of Shenandoah.
Former mayor Jeff Hiser announced his candidacy Tuesday. He joins the crowded field seeking the vacancy created by Dick Hunt's decision not to run for a fifth term as mayor in the November citywide elections. Hiser previously served as mayor in 1998, and served on the city council from 2006-to-2010. Hiser also served as Shenandoah's school superintendent from 2011-to-2015, and was elected to the Shenandoah School Board in 2019. He's also a former police officer and firefighter. Hiser tells KMA News he put a great deal of thought into running for mayor.
"I've thought long and hard about this for quite a while now," said Hiser. "I think Shenandoah needs the experience at the helm, and I think I bring that perspective, being a former mayor, city councilman and school board member. I think that's important. I also understand budgeting and planning for the future. So, I just think I bring something different to the table than the other candidates."
Saying it's "the wrong question to ask," Hiser declined to speculate on any changes he would make in city operations if elected.
"Things have changed since I've been there last," he said. "You need to kind of get together with your department heads, and look at their goals, and develop a team. Good communications is number one. You've got to have good communications among all the departments, so we're on the same page. But, just to go in and say, 'I'm going to change this and change this' right off the bat, I think a person needs to go and take a look, and then decide what needs to go to the city council."
Hiser cites research indicating he can legally serve as mayor and as a school board member at the same time. He says he has the skill set to handle both duties.
"I'm very organized," said Hiser. "I plan ahead, and look and see what I need to do. I do a lot of reading at night. I'm also retired--that helps. So, I have a little more time than maybe some of the other ones. But, it's all in your organization. I'm on the go all the time right now, so I don't see much difference."
Other mayoral candidates include current Councilman Jon Eric Brantner, plus Roger McQueen and Mike Anderson. Hiser expects a very competitive race this fall.
"All three of the other candidates bring something to the table," he said. "It's kind of nice to see we have a variety of people than can go before the voters, so they can have a selection and a choice at this time. So, I have nothing but praise for all of them."
Nomination papers for the November citywide and school board elections can be filed between August 23rd and September 16th.