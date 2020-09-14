(Shenandoah) – A Shenandoah School Board member is calling for the district to review its bus stops “before disaster strikes.”
Board member Jeff Hiser made his request during Monday afternoon’s regular board meeting in the wake of recent discussion over a proposed stop sign and crosswalk in a certain neighborhood. During a public comment period, Taylor Buick asked the board to sign a petition circulating the community calling for the city to install a stop sign and crosswalk at the intersection of East Nishna Road and Mathews Street to protect children traveling to and from a nearby bus stop. Shenandoah’s City Council took no action on Buick’s request at its meeting last week. Still, Buick is undeterred, and has launched a petition drive to garner more support.
Since Buick’s request was not on Monday’s agenda, Board President Jean Fichter told her the board could not directly respond. Hiser, however, says the stop sign issue could be part of a bigger discussion over the district’s bus stops.
“There needs to be a discussion about bus stops,” said Hiser, “and some of those things that might work together. The mayor (Dick Hunt) contacted me, as well, and said that he wants to try to find a solution, if that’s working with the school district in any way, to try to figure out something.”
Hiser believes an increase in the number of children in that vicinity merits the consideration of a stop sign.
“We’ve gone from basically in that neighborhood from two kids to 18-to-20,” he said. “All within a couple blocks of each other. And, most of those kids are school-aged kids—which is a concern.”
Hiser also questioned a recent Shenandoah Police speed trailer survey, indicating the average speed in that vicinity is 29.3 mph. He says the neighborhood is a high traffic location for high school students.
“As I told the mayor, yes, the average speed may have been 29 mph,” said Hiser, “but you had it pointed the wrong direction, because they’re going to turn on Harrison, or they’re going to slow down, because they know it over there. But at some point, I would like a discussion on bus stops, at least, with that.”
Hiser added he hopes the district can do something “before disaster strikes.” Shenandoah School Superintendent Dr. Kerri Nelson asked Buick to provide a copy of the petition for future board discussion.
In other business Monday afternoon, the board…
---approved the consent agenda, which included the contracts of Jamey Thompson as bus driver, Karen Falk as food service employee, Michael Batenhorst and Monte Munsinger as substitute bus drivers, and Ty Ratliff as zero hour fitness instructor. The board also approved the resignations of Jeremy Waymire as a middle school associate, effective September 18th, and Thomas French as high school boys tennis coach. Also approved was Logan Roberts as volunteer high school football coach.
---approved the second reading of the district’s Title IX Policy 106.
---approved a banking resolution with First National Bank of Creston.
---approved a sub award agreement with Iowa Workforce Development
---appointed board member Adam Van Der Vliet as the district’s delegate to the Iowa Association of School Board’s upcoming assembly—which will be virtual this year due to COVID-19.
Also Monday night, Nelson reviewed the district’s annual report. We’ll talk to the superintendent about the report on KMA’s “Morning Line” Tuesday morning at 7:35.