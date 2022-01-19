(Shenandoah) -- A Shenandoah School Board member and former mayoral candidate has accepted a plea agreement in connection with OWI charges.
Fifty-eight-year-old Jeffrey Alan Hiser pleaded guilty in Page County District Court Tuesday to operating while under the influence, 1st offense, as part of a plea agreement. Hiser entered his written plea while appearing with his attorney, Amanda Helms, and Assistant Page County Attorney James Varley. With his guilty plea, the court deferred judgment on his case for one year. Court documents obtained by KMA News state Hiser must pay a civil penalty of $1,250 plus court costs. Hiser was also placed on informal probation for a one-year period. Under the probation terms, he must obtain a drug/alcohol evaluation and follow through with any recommendations, and attend and successfully complete the Drinking Driver's School. Half of the civil penalty may be waived if the defendant provides proof of a valid driver's license within four months of his sentencing date. He must also pay Category A restitution entailing a 15% surcharge, plus any pecuniary damages under Category B restitution.
Hiser was arrested in the early-morning hours of October 21st after Shenandoah Police officers observed a vehicle drive over the sidewalk and strike a retaining wall in the 700 block of South Center Street. Hiser was one of seven candidates running for mayor at the time of his arrest. Hiser addressed the issue in a "Meet the Candidates" interview on KMA's "Morning Line" program later that month.
"Well, I do feel bad about the situation," he said. "There are two sides to every story, and an individual is innocent until proven guilty."
Hiser. who is also a former mayor, city councilman and school superintendent, was asked whether he considered either withdrawing from the mayor's race, or resigning as a school board member.
"None of those," said Hiser. "Those are up to the people on the mayor's race to make a decision. Everybody is human, and we go from there. My heart is in Shenandoah, always has been in Shenandoah, and will continue to be in Shenandoah."
Hiser finished fifth in the November 2nd election. He later rejected a citizen's call to step down from the school board at its November meeting. Court documents concerning Hiser's plea agreement and sentencing are available here: