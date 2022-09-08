(Nebraska City) -- Funding is on the way for renovating a venerable Nebraska City residence into an important location for the city's tourism services.
Earlier this week, the Nebraska City City Council approved the allocation of $17,400 in City Growth funds as a grant to the 806 Historical Preservation Foundation. Plans call for the organization to use the money to renovate the structure at 806 1st Avenue. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program earlier this week, Nebraska City Mayor Bryan Bequette says the historic home constructed back in the 1880's now serves as Nebraska City Tourism and Commerce's offices.
"That foundation came forward for that money," said Bequette. "It's mostly for the front porch--it's in disrepair. It needs a lot of work on it, a lot of painting."
Bequette says the nonprofit foundation will provide matching funds for the house's renovation.
"They keep flyers and pamphlets up there," she said. "That's where a lot of people check in when they first come to the city, and that's where they keep tourism and pamphlets. It's just old and in need of repair--so, that's what the economic development money will go towards."
Renovation work is expected to begin this fall.