(Glenwood) -- A familiar face is set to take the helm as the new Mills County Emergency Management Agency Coordinator.
During its regular meeting Tuesday morning, the Mills County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a 28-E agreement with the Mills County Emergency Management Commission consolidating the directorship role for 911 Communications and Emergency Management into one position. Additionally, the board accepted the EMC's recommendation of Travis Hitchcock to fill the role beginning July 1. A former Mills County Emergency Management Specialist for nearly four years, Hitchcock had been a specialist with Pottawattamie County Emergency Management since 2020 before taking over as the Mills County 911 Director in March. Hitchcock also served four years in the U.S. Air Force before getting an Emergency Management in Homeland Security degree from Bellevue University. Hitchcock says his interest in emergency response can be traced back to his time in the military overseas.
"I really started to get that desire when I was working in the Base Defense Operations Center at Royal Air Force Base-Mildenhall and I was coordinating in-flight emergencies or large responses to bomb threats," said Hitchcock. "And I thought I really like this and that this was something that I wanted to do."
Per the 28-E agreement, Hitchcock will oversee both departments' budgetary and operational sides with a total salary of $105,000, including $55,000 from the county and $50,000 from the Mills County EMC. Hitchcock credited the former Mills County EMA Coordinator Larry Hurst and current Pottawattamie County EMA Director Doug Reed for laying the foundation of his knowledge in emergency management, calling the experiences invaluable.
"Larry had been the director here for 20 years and was just an incredible wealth of knowledge and I really respect Larry and what he allowed me to be a part of when I was down here -- I credit him with a lot of the foundational experience that I have," he said. "I'll credit Doug in Pottawattamie County Emergency Management for allowing me to see emergency management from an entirely different perspective."
Notably, Hitchcock was part of Mills County's recovery efforts from the 2019 Missouri River flooding, and just days after his employment began in Pottawattamie County, COVID-19 brought him a whole new perspective on emergency response.
"I got to see a mass logistics operation unfold," Hitchcock reflected. "Where myself and Scott Manz, who is a specialist up there, we were working in the Emergency Operations Center under Director Reed and providing PPE and logistic support to what I believe was 18 counties here in southwest Iowa."
Hitchcock also helped build out the 700 megahertz radio system in Mills County. On top of expanding the number of dispatchers in the county, Hitchcock also hopes to continue the trend established by his EMA predecessors in Hurst and, more recently, Gabe Barney, in building the county's resiliency to natural disasters.
"Our preparedness in the communities here that we serve so in the event we get a large incident that impacts everybody, such as the flood in 2019 -- everybody is better prepared to handle that," said Hitchcock. "I really think if we focus on that and community outreach, we're doing good by our citizens."
Logistically, Hitchcock says the consolidation of the two director roles makes sense as his office in the courthouse's basement is between the Emergency Operations Center and the 911 Communications Center, allowing him to see and work with individuals in both departments regularly.