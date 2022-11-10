(Shenandoah) -- After a one-year absence, a popular Shenandoah business promotion is back for the holidays.
Shenandoah residents may purchase Sno-Dough at Shenandoah Chamber and Industry Association offices at 619 West Sheridan Avenue beginning Saturday at 8 a.m. SCIA Marketing Director Shelly Warner tells KMA News Sno-Dough is designed to capture holiday dollars for spending at local retailers.
"The way it works is, we have sponsors and participating businesses who all chipped in money," said Warner. "That money makes up 20% of the money that's sold."
Thanks to an increased number of sponsors, Warner says approximately $41,885 is available through this year's program. She says participants may purchase Sno-Dough for a fraction of what it's worth.
"They'll give us $80 for every hundred dollars they buy," said Warner. "We limit it to $300 per household, so that we can spread the savings across the board."
In addition, there's a twist to this year's promotion.
"We have an incentive for everyone to spend their Sno-Dough at the small businesses," she said. "So, we have a drawing they can sign up for if they spent it at the qualifying small businesses. In January, we're going to draw a $500 grand prize."
Sno-Dough is purchased through cash only, and must be used at participating businesses by December 31. More information on Sno-Dough is available by calling SCIA at 712-246-3455, or is available here: