(Council Bluffs) -- A well-known KMAland school administrator is changing school districts.
Members of the Council Bluffs Lewis Central School Board Wednesday named Dr. Brent Hoesing as the district's new superintendent. Hoesing succeeds Eric Knost, who is retiring at the end of the current school year. Hoesing has served in the Missouri Valley School District for 13 years--the past five as superintendent. He previously served as the district's middle school principal, associate principal, and business and technology instructor. He holds a doctorate degree in education from the University of South Dakota, and a master's degree in education from Wayne State College. Hoesing tells KMA News leaving Missouri Valley was the "single hardest decision" he made. However, he says he decided to seek a new district in order to meet his career goals of impacting the greatest number of students possible.
"When I took a look at whether or not I was continuing to meet that goal in the position that serves the most amount of students here in Missouri Valley," said Hoesing, "the next question was, in order to serve more students, I might have to look elsewhere. So, that was the first time I seriously thought that I could potentially leave Missouri Valley at some point."
Hoesing says Lewis Central met his criteria for a relocation.
"They have a fantastic reputation," he said. "Obviously, they're a blue-ribbon school--the high school is. Academics and extracurricular activities are priorities of there's. That's something that as a former athletic director, and somebody who grew up doing anything from music, to fine arts, to clubs and athletics that it was something I really embody and welcome, because it's not just about the academic experience, it's also about the extracurricular experience, as well. So, they had an equal focus on that."
Hoesing says he's set no immediate goals for the district as superintendent.
"Lewis Central's already a phenomenal district," said Hoesing. "I'm not planning at all to change thing off the bat. I want to come in and really get to know the district, and build relationships, and spend a lot of time with students, and spend a lot of time with staff, and create opportunities for myself to meet with community members and parents to really celebrate their strengths."
Hoesing, however, adds he would like to pursue opportunities for students to excel beyond high school year. Grundmeyer Leader Services assisted the Lewis Central board in searching for a new superintendent. Final approval of Hoesing's selection is expected at the board's February 7th meeting. In the meantime, Hoesing says the Missouri Valley School Board has already engaged possible search firms in the hunt for his successor. Board members are expected to select a firm at a special meeting next Thursday.