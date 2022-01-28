(Council Bluffs) -- KMAland residents should expect more superintendent and school staff departures in the future.
That's according to Dr. Brent Hoesing, who was named as the Council Bluffs Lewis Central School District's new superintendent this week. Hoesing comes to Lewis Central from Missouri Valley, where he's served a variety of positions for 13 years--the past five as superintendent. Hoesing's move was just one development regarding administrators taking place this week. Chris Bergman resigned as superintendent of the Clarinda School District, effective at the end of the school year. Plus, the search continues for a new superintendent in the Adair-Casey and Guthrie Center School Districts. Hoesing, however, tells KMA News it's not just administrators changing jobs. In talking with instructors and support staff members over the past few months, Hoesing says outside pressures are creating an exodus of education professionals.
"The climate right now in schools is tough," said Hoesing. "The students are fantastic. But, it's all of the extra outside factors that are really creating a situation where teachers, and staff and administrators feel as though there's less support for them out there. There's a lot of burnout right now, because we've been playing catch-up from COVID-19, and kind of the break that we took for the last few years, and it's really starting to wear down."
Hoesing says another challenge involves student and staff absences caused by COVID-19 and other illnesses.
"People don't understand that when a student's absent, we just don't move on," he said. "That student will come back, and that teacher will spend extra time in helping that student get caught up. And, if you have 20 students gone at different times throughout the week, they're coming up with individual plans for each of those students. At the high school level, you might teach 160 students a day. So, not only are you planning for the regular classroom, you're planning to try to help all of those students who missed throughout the week to ensure that they're getting what they need, as well."
At the same time, Hoesing says administrators and teachers are feeling a lack of support--and under attack--from state lawmakers.
"There's a lot of individuals out there that seem to make it their priority to tear down education--public and private education," said Hoesing. "To go after teachers, to go after administrators, to go after support staff, and try to create an environment where it's very hard to work in.
"At the state level, we have more bills coming through on a daily basis that--whether or not they realize--seem to be an attack on public education, or on school districts, or on teachers," he added.
That's why the superintendent is urging the public to show their support for teachers and other educational professionals in these challenging times.
"If you happen to know a teacher, support staffer or administrator," he said, "it would mean a lot if people would reach out and say, 'you know what, we've got you. We support you.' Reach out to legislators and say, 'you know what, just maybe give them some space, or maybe when you sit on Capitol Hill, maybe talk about teachers as though it's a revered position.' Because, it used to be that way. It is no longer."
Somehow, Hoesing says the state must get back to the point where school personnel are valued, and get the support they need.