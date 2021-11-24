(Stanton) -- The first annual holiday hoopla event is slated for Saturday in Stanton, and Reconciled will perform on Sunday afternoon.
Stanton Community Development Director Jenna Ramsey joined the KMA Morning Show on Tuesday to speak on the events slated for this weekend.
“We are just really excited we decided to have a first annual holiday hoopla event,” Ramsey continued. “And that is this Saturday, November 27, from 5 PM to 8 PM in downtown Stanton, and we have 12 building owners that have opened up, and we'll have an open house and have food and drinks and snacks and more. And so we're just really excited, and I encourage everyone to come to Stanton this Saturday, November 27, from 5 PM to 8 PM.”
Ramsey says kids will be able to get their picture taken with a special visitor.
“We get to have our picture taken with the Grinch. I heard that the Grinch will be in town on Saturday, and that will be at Lewellen Photography from 5 PM to 6:30 PM,” Ramsey said. “So, make sure to bring your kids and say we encourage families to come down and check out these open houses and get their picture with the Grinch, and then childcare will actually be available at the Stanton Community Room for a free-will donation to the Stanton Strivers 4H Club. So make sure you come down and enjoy it, but also we want to encourage parents to drop off their kids at the Stanton Strivers 4H Club.”
Saturday won't be the conclusion of the events for the weekend.
“On Sunday, November 28, Reconciled will be playing in Stanton at the Covenant Church and that's at 3pm,” Ramsey explained. “And that's a fundraiser to help send kids to camp. So, you know, everyone knows how wonderful Reconciled is and we're excited to have them this weekend also.”
To view a complete schedule of events this weekend, and for the month of December, visit StantonIowa.com.
You can hear the full interview with Ramsey below.