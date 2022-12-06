(Maryville) -- It's an annual northwest Missouri yuletide tradition as the Nodaway Chorale is set to host its holiday concert this weekend.
"Holiday Tapestry" is this year's theme for the chorale's annual concert this Sunday at 4 p.m. at the Schneider Performing Arts Center at Maryville High School. Jim Rash is the chorale music director and joined KMA's "Morning Show" program earlier this week detailing the event. Rash says concert-goers will hear a wide variety of music at Sunday's performance.
"There's so many Christmas pieces to choose from for singing that we chose some of all kinds to make our tapestry," said Rash. "We have traditional, some sacred, we have some movies, and we have some folk. So, it's a tapestry to view through your ears as you listen to the music."
Tentative selections include well-known compositions such as "The First Noel" and "O Holy Night," a Caribbean folk carol, "Halle, Halle, Halle," and "Yes, Virginia, there's a Santa Claus," among others.
Rash says the 41-member chorus comprises individuals from all walks of life in Northwest Missouri.
"It truly represents the community because singers are high school and college aged through senior citizens, it's a diverse group of women and men who share a passion of singing, and we do not have any active professional musicians," he said. "These are lawyers, writers, educators, health care workers, and it just goes on from there -- people who love to sing."
Additionally, Rash says this year's concert will feature a special guest.
"Our guest performers is Maryville High School's Spectrum Chorus who is a very talented group of high school singers that will be performing with us at the concert," said Rash. "At the conclusion, we'll sing together on stage and there'll be over 70 singers on stage at that point."
While the concert is free, Rash says donations at the door are welcome and appreciated. For more information, email info@noadwaychorale.org or visit Nodaway Chorale's various social media pages. You can hear the full interview with Jim Rash below: