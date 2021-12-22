(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah's city crews are addressing "everything they can, as quickly as they can" in continuing post-severe storm cleanup efforts.
That's according to Shenandoah City Administrator A.J. Lyman, who tells KMA News it will be a few more weeks before all the debris and repairs are completed from the derecho that roared through the community a week ago Wednesday. Lyman says city personnel have made at least one trip through the community to gather tree limbs and other debris from the December 15th storm.
"That effort will continue into next week," said Lyman. "We're closing up shop for the holiday here in a couple of days. That will give folks a little bit more time to get things cleaned up and pushed out there (on the curbs). We just ask people to avoid their mailboxes and their water shutoff boxes, so that we don't cause any more damage than what we already have out there."
In addition to trees along city streets, Lyman says the storm left its mark elsewhere in the community.
"Our cemetery, we're going to have to have some tree company come in and remove some of those bigger trees--especially those on the stones," he said. "We don't want to damage anything out there. We have quite a few hanging limbs out there. So, in the interest of safety, we're going to do that. The parks, we're probably going to tackle that next week. Luckily, it's nice and cold, so nobody's clamoring to go out and play on the playgrounds right now.
"We got some damage to the pool buildings--I believe a temporary roof was put on today (Tuesday). We got the tower on the backside of the safety center that we're trying to get somebody down to fix. The hard part of it is, again, we're up against the holidays. Everybody's taking time off."
Despite the widespread damage, Lyman says Shenandoah was lucky in that structure damage in town was limited.
"With a storm as widespread as it was," said Lyman, "I think we were lucky to get power back as quick as we did. I know it took a little bit longer than everybody would have liked, but we're pretty well suited, all things considered. It's just going to take a little bit of time, and with everything, lead time on getting replacement stuff--even putting new roofs on right now, it's too cold for shingles to adhere to each other. We might seen some temporary repairs around town."
Kudos to city crews for their cleanup efforts, plus MidAmerican Energy workers for power restoration efforts, were expressed during Tuesday night's city council meeting.