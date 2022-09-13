(Shenandoah) -- Long before iPhones, Netflix, YouTube--long before television, for that matter--millions of Americans enjoyed the Golden Age of Radio.
Programs like "The Shadow," "The Whistler," "The Green Hornet" and "The Lone Ranger" dominated the airwaves, and captured listeners' imaginations. Beginning October 15, KMAland listeners can return to those thrilling days of yesterday with a program called "Hollywood 360." Airing Saturday nights at 6 p.m., the one-hour program features episodes of classic radio programs from the 1930s-to-the-'50's. Carl Amani is host and creator of the program, which currently airs on more than 100 stations nationwide, and is heard in 168 countries through Armed Forces Radio's Voice channel. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Tuesday morning, Amani says his love of old time radio inspired him to launch the show 15 years ago.
"I got hooked on these great classic radio shows at a young age--age 12," said Amani. "I heard one, and I said, 'I love this, I want to learn everything I can about it.' As I got older, I started licensing the rights to these shows from the owners and estates, from the Jack Benny estate and CBS, on and on and on. I have now acquired over 100,000 hours of programming."
Amani says radio mesmerized and unified the country--especially during the World War II era.
"The family would gather around--literally gather around the radio after supper," he said, "and be listening to these great radio shows. It was their number-one source of entertainment during the 1930's, '40's and '50's. Then, when television came about around the late '40's-early 50's, people started migrating over to television. But so did a lot of these radio shows that made the transition to television.
"But, radio was indeed the number-one source of being entertained in that time. They're just timeless shows. So, if you hear them now, they are just as exciting and entertaining as they were way back then," said Amani.
Amani believes today's generation will enjoy listening to old radio shows as part of "the theater of the mind."
"Today, I truly believe that young people and old people, too--everyone in between--they're watching TV or watching a movie, and that's it--you see what you see," said Amani. "Your imagination, really--which is sort of like a muscle--it's not exercised. If it's not exercised, it atrophies. So, these radio shows, you see all the pictures in your mind. It's so exciting, it really is."
Again, "Hollywood 360" premieres on KMA, Saturday, October 15 at 6 p.m. You can hear the full interview with Carl Amani here: