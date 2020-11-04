(Undated) -- KMAland voters decided some hotly-contested races for county office in Tuesday's general elections.
Unofficial results from the Page County Auditor's Office show Republican Jacob Holmes winning Page County's 1st district supervisor's race over nonaffiliated candidate Timothy C. Johnson. Holmes had 4,587 votes, or 65.95% to Johnson's 2,304, or 33.13%. Speaking on "Election Night in KMAland," Holmes attributed the victory to his stand on important issues.
"I ran on issues," said Holmes. "I'm not a well-known name in the county. I'd say it's good, strong conservative Republican principles, and the issues I've spoke so clearly on since the primary, and even before deciding to run, with wind turbines in Page County--respecting all sides--and also fiscal conservatism in some areas we've been concerned about the last few years, with overspending on some building projects and plans."
Holmes has pushed for changes in Page County's wind turbine ordinance regarding setback regulations. With his election, he hopes the board will revisit the ordinance, with more public meetings with experts on both sides of the turbine issue.
"A county supervisor's duty, according to ISAC, is to protect and preserve the rights, privileges, and property of the county, or of its residents," said Holmes, "and to preserve, and improve the peace, safety, welfare, comfort and convenience of all its residents. And, that's what I'm going to do--make sure we're looking out for all sides, and making sure everyone has a seat at the table."
Holmes inherits the seat currently held by Republican Jon Herzberg, who declined a reelection bid. Another incumbent, Republican Chuck Morris, retained his 3rd district supervisor's position by defeating write-in candidate Judy Clark. Morris tallied 4,718 votes, or 73%, to 1,745 write-in votes, or 27%. There were 1,096 undervotes. Morris saluted Clark--a former county auditor--in an interview on "Election Night in KMAland."
"I know that she was not involved in the primary," said Morris, "and decided based on some recommendations of friends and family to go ahead and run. Judy's been a wonderful public servant for a number of years, and she would have done a nice job as a supervisor. So, I tip my hat to Judy."
Morris says he's also humbled by his victory, considering the controversy facing the board over the past year with the wind energy issue. Despite disagreements over turbines, Morris says he's willing to work with Holmes.
"He's a fine man, he's a young guy," said Morris. "He's got a lot ahead of him in life. Jacob has the ability to critically think about the issues. So, I look very forward (to working with him), and I would put in my bid to be employed by Jacob to take down the many signs he has around the community. It looks like a great economic development opportunity."
In Fremont County, Republican Chris Clark won the supervisor's seat vacated by Terry Graham by defeating Democrat Josh Heard. Clark had 2,510 votes to Heard's 1,180. Clark was asked what made the difference in his race.
"Oh, you know, I think it's just kind of the history of the time I've spent in Fremont County," said Clark. "I've been here my whole life, and been involved and active, and invested my time and support into the county throughout my life, you know."
Clark says he'll now prepare for joining the board.
"Well, first off, it's just getting in the board room," he said, "and starting to kind of hit the ground running, getting to know where were at when I before I take office in January, kind of going to work when I get there, and educating myself on what can and can't be done, and educating myself on what's coming up in the future."
Another supervisor's race was settled in Montgomery County. For the second time this year, Republican Randy Cooper defeated nonaffiliated candidate Bryant Amos, 644 votes, or 60.93%, to Bryant Amos' 413 votes, or 39.07%. Amos lost in the June Republican primary, only to file papers to run as an independent. Cooper was asked for his reaction to his victory on "Election Night in KMAland."
"I'm surprised," said Cooper. "I thought it'd be a little closer than what they were. Bryant's been there for 16 years. He knew it could be a battle with a new guy. New faces bring new ideas. I think it will good for the county, what's going to happen. Bryant's done a good job over the last 16 years. I think it was time for a new face, and I think that's what the voters thought."
Once he joins the supervisors, Cooper has goals.
"We've got to get control of the spending," he said. "The spending hasn't been out of control, but we've got to save where we can save. We've got to put a limit on these property taxes. I've lived here all my life, Every year, our property taxes go up, I don't think we can continue to tax the property owner. Maybe we would like at other sources of income, or cut our expenses somehow, and work together."
Montgomery County still has another supervisor's seat to decide. On Monday, the county auditor's office received petition for a special election for the 1st district supervisor's spot. A committee of county officials appointed Charla Schmid to the seat vacated by Rudy Kinard's death in September. The date and other specifics for a special election will be announced later.