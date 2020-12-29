(Clarinda) -- Jacob Holmes, who won the District 1 seat for Page County Supervisor in the November election, was sworn into office Tuesday, Dec. 29 during the supervisors meeting.
District 2 Supervisor Alan Armstrong administered the oath of office to Holmes and District 3 Supervisor Chuck Morris, Sheriff Lyle Palmer and Auditor Melissa Wellhausen who also won in November. Holmes replaces Jon Herzberg who did not run for re-election. Armstrong, Holmes and Morris will begin work Jan. 5.
As supervisors begin work on the fiscal year 2022 budget next month, they will review how CARES Act funding can assist various county operations. A budget amendment is being written because of COVID-19 expenses related to public health, sheriff’s office, emergency management, Information technology and elections. Other departments also had additional expenses, but those four were most noticeable.
The CARES Act was passed by Congress and signed into law by President Trump on March 27 providing more than $2 trillion to various entities in response to the decline in the economy because of COVID-19.
Morris said overtime pay was significant in the additional expenses related to COVID-19, more than $192,000.
Morris said, prior to the compensation board meeting Dec. 18 a member asked if CARES Act funding could be used toward county payroll. The compensation board recommended a 4 % pay increase. Supervisors will determine the amount while working on the budget.
“Those funds were the easiest to access from the federal government using their rules,” Morris said. “Many of the (overtime) hours spent in service had already been budgeted.”
Morris said it was unknown how long county operations, including overtime, would be impacted by COVID.
“That is something we will sit and look at,” Morris said about using CARES funding for pay. Each county department is scheduled to have their fiscal year 2022 budget information finished by Thursday, Dec. 31. Budget meetings are expected in January.
A longstanding financial issue with the state will also be reviewed during the amendment work.
“There’s been an ongoing issue with mental health from years ago when there was a case outstanding that was disputed. They have came back and it started at a significant amount . It’s down to $13,000 now. They will start withholding all Medicaid funds now if we don’t make a payment on that,” said Wellhausen.
She is further researching the issue because how the state and counties have changed mental health operations including county funding.
Wellhausen said some of the people in the case are no longer involved with the county or have deceased.
“It’s been several years ago,” she said about the case. No further details were explained.
After a suggestion from a previous meeting, the board approved starting future meetings with the pledge of allegiance.