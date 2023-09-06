(Oregon) -- One person suffered minor injuries during a single vehicle accident in Holt County Tuesday morning.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred on southbound Interstate 29 roughly three miles northeast of Oregon shortly after 6:30 a.m. Authorities say a 2014 Nissan Rogue, driven by 31-year-old Kaitlin Bradley of Craig, was southbound on I-29 when it struck a deer that had entered the southbound driving lane. The patrol says the vehicle came to a controlled stop on the west shoulder facing south.
Bradley was taken by private vehicle to Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph for her injuries. The Holt County Sheriff's Office and Atchison-Holt EMS assisted the patrol at the scene.