(Craig) -- One person was injured in a single-vehicle accident in Holt County Wednesday night.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred on Interstate 29 on the 92 mile marker ramp roughly one mile east of Craig shortly before 8:15 p.m. Authorities say a 2020 Kenworth Tractor Trailer, driven by 32-year-old Kevin Forst of Topeka, Kansas, was southbound on the entrance to I-29 when it traveled off the east side of the road and overturned. The patrol says the vehicle came to rest on its passenger side facing south between the entrance ramp and I-29.
Forst was taken by Atchison-Holt Ambulance to Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph for moderate injuries. The Holt County Sheriff's Office assisted the patrol at the scene.