(Oregon) – A Bellevue, Nebraska man was injured in a three-vehicle accident in Holt County early Sunday afternoon.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred on southbound Interstate 29 8 miles south of Oregon shortly after 1:30 p.m. The patrol says a southbound Missouri Department of Transportation vehicle driven by 32-year-old Brenten Hughes of Forest City was plowing snow in the passing lane, when another southbound vehicle, a 2003 Honda 2S driven by 34-year-old Timothy Henzel of Bellevue passed a third vehicle. Henzel’s vehicle struck the rear of the MODOT vehicle, slid into the driving lane, and was struck by the third vehicle, a 2007 GMC Sierra driven by 46-year-old Tyson Gibbons of Tarkio.
Henzel’s vehicle came to rest in the driving lane on its wheels facing south. The other two vehicles were driven to a stop with its wheels facing west.
Henzel was taken via Atchison Holt EMS to Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph. The other drivers were not injured. The Holt County Sheriff’s Office and Oregon Fire Department assisted the patrol at the scene.