(Oregon) -- One person was injured in a two-vehicle accident in Holt County Thursday morning.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred near the 74 mile marker on Interstate 29 shortly after 8:30 a.m. Authorities say a 2021 Volvo Tractor Trailer, driven by 58-year-old Richard Goldizen of Union Star, was northbound in the left lane when it switched lanes and was then passed by a 2016 GMC Sierra 3500, driven by 49-year-old Richard Tooley of Lenexa, Kansas. The patrol says the semi then began moving back into the left lane causing the front-left portion of the vehicle to strike the right rear of the GMC. Authorities say Tooley's vehicle then went off the west side of the roadway and began to skid before coming back across the road and striking a guard rail. The patrol says the GMC came to rest on its wheels facing southeast off the east side of the road while the Volvo came to a controlled stop on the right shoulder.
The patrol says Tooley suffered minor injuries in the accident but plans to seek medical attention at a later time. The Holt County Sheriff's Office assisted the patrol at the scene.