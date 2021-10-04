(Fortescue) -- Four people were injured in a two-vehicle accident in Holt County over the weekend.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred on U.S. Highway 159, 4 miles east of Fortescue early Saturday evening. Authorities say the two vehicles were southbound on 159 when a 2007 Peterbilt tractor trailer driven by 25-year-old Nathan Hayes of Craig began slowing to make a left turn. A 2014 GMC SUV driven by 29-year-old Jared Dishong of Falls City changed lanes and began overtaking the semitrailer when it struck the cab's driver's side with its front passenger side bumper. Both vehicles came to rest facing west, partially blocking 159.
Dishong and three passengers--38-year-old Chrystyna McClure of Falls City and two juveniles--were taken by Atchison Holt Ambulance to Community Medical Center in Falls City. The Holt County Sheriff's Office and Mound City Police assisted the patrol at the scene.