(KMAland) -- A Holt County two-vehicle accident injured several Wednesday morning.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a 2018 Freightliner New Cascadia driven by 44-year-old Khamidjon Murodov, struck the rear of a towed unit on a 2004 Ford Motorhome driven by 54-year-old Timothy Rasta, while traveling southbound near the 81st mile marker on Interstate 29.
The motorhome then began sliding and overturned in the driving lane coming to a rest on its passenger side in the southbound lane facing southeast.
Five occupants in the motorhome suffered minor injuries and 36-year-old occupant Travis Wheeler was taken to Mosaic Life Care St. Joseph by Life Net Helicopter with severe injuries. All other injured occupants were taken to Mosaic Life Care St. Joseph via Atchison Holt Ambulance, Buchanan County EMS, and Andrew County EMS.