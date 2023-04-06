(Craig) -- Two people were injured in a two-vehicle accident in Holt County Tuesday morning.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred on Beagle Road roughly a half-mile south of Craig shortly before 11:30 a.m. Authorities say a 2022 Ford F-150, driven by 47-year-old Steven Portman of Craig, was southbound on Beagle Road, when it struck the rear of a parked 2021 Dodge Durango, driven by 31-year-old Jonathan Black of Craig. The patrol says the collision was due to a nearby field fire that had created zero visibility on the roadway.
Portman and Black were both transported by Atchison Holt Ambulance to Fairfax Community Hospital for moderate and minor injuries, respectively.