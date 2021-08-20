(Oregon) -- One person was injured in a motorcycle accident in Holt County Thursday morning.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred on U.S. Highway 59 4 miles east of Oregon at around 9 a.m. Authorities say a 2002 Kawaski motocycle driven by 70-year-old Stanley Rippey of Mound City was southbound on 59 when it exited the south side of the road and overturned. The motorcycle came to rest facing west of the south side of the road.
Rippey was taken via Atchison-Holt Ambulance to Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph with moderate injuries. The Holt County Sheriff's Office assisted the patrol at the scene.