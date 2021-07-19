(Oregon) -- The COVID-19 pandemic has certainly not ended. That's the message from the Holt County public health administrator.
Krissy Prussman tells KMA News the Delta variant of the COVID-19 virus has made its way into northwest Missouri after the county health department underwent variant testing revealing the more contagious variant. Prussman says three new COVID-19 cases were found just today bringing the current active case total to nine.
Prussman says people need to keep an eye on their symptoms as cases with the Delta variant have had symptoms similar to seasonal allergies. She is urging people to not think the pandemic is over and make sure they get a vaccine, if eligible.
The public health office in Holt County is accepting walk-in vaccinations, however Prussman says calling ahead does allow for a more efficient use of vaccine doses.
"We do prefer if they call us, because we do have about five doses per vial or seven doses per vial," Prussman said. "That way we can try not to waste if possible. So it is nicer whenever they call that way we can say hey, why don't you come in on Tuesday because we have three others coming in that day, that way we're not wasting, but no, we're not going to turn anyone away."
Right now, Prussman says the office is offering the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines but if somebody wants to receive an alternative, Prussman says getting access to it shouldn't cause an issue.
"Getting the supplies has been not hard at all, very easy actually compared how it was at beginning," Prussman said. "So if somebody calls and wants a Johnson and Johnson, I believe I can get some."
The current vaccination rates for Holt County include 31.7% having initiated vaccination, with 29.3% having completed the immunization process. Over the past seven days the health office has immunized 18 people. Prussman says while they are trying to vaccinate weekly, rates aren't what she's been hoping for.
"We're trying to vaccinate once a week, (but) they're kind of just trickling in," Prussman said. "But like I said, we're open to vaccinating every week and as long as we can get people in here we're going to continue to do so."
With the 2021-22 school year just around the corner, Prussman also recommends parents consider getting their child immunized if they fit into the age requirements.
"If you are any of the ages 12-to-18, they can get the Pfizer," Prussman said. "I encourage every parent to talk to their pediatrician and consider that because if you are a fully vaccinated child, you do not have to quarantine if you are considered a close contact, and that does help stop the spread."
Prussman says while she hasn't talked just yet with the local superintendents about specific guidelines for the coming school year, she says social distancing and having students who may not be eligible for vaccination wearing masks will be on the table for consideration.
For those in the Holt County area, to set up a COVID-19 test or schedule a vaccine appointment, contact the Holt County Public Health Office at 660-446-2909.