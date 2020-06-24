(Mound City) -- A North Carolina man was injured in a one-vehicle accident in Holt County Tuesday afternoon.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred on Interstate 29 7 miles south of Mound City at around 2:30 p.m. Authorities say a 2012 Volvo semi driven by 60-year-old Ronnie Johnson of Charlotte was northbound on I-29 in the driving lane when the vehicle's front passenger steer tire blew out. The semi then exited off the east side of the roadway, overturned onto its passenger side and struck a tree before coming to rest on its passenger side, facing north, off the east side of the northbound lane.
Johnson was taken by Atchison Holt Rescue to Community Hospital Fairfax with minor injuries. The Holt County Sheriff's Office, Mound City Police and the South Holt Fire Department assisted the patrol at the accident scene.