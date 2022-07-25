(Oregon) -- Missouri State Highway Patrol officials confirm a recent South Holt R-1 School District graduate drowned in the Missouri River over the weekend.
Troop H Public Information Officer Shane Hux tells KMA News at around 2:10 p.m. Saturday the Holt County Sheriff's Office requested assistance in searching for an 18-year-old male, later identified as Alexander Harris of Forest City, along the Missouri River. Hux says Harris had been fishing and swimming with his family on a sand bar roughly a half-mile north of Payne's Landing in Holt County, when he attempted to assist another swimmer but got caught up in the river's current, went under, and never resurfaced. Hux says multiple law enforcement agencies conducted a nearly two-day search for Harris.
"The officers completed a search of the immediate area and ended up suspending the search for the night at approximately 2215 hours or 10:00 that night," said Hux. "They resumed that next morning at first daylight and conducted a surface search or drag operation during the next day, and at (10:08 a.m.) on Sunday, the body was recovered."
Harris was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Holt County Coroner's Office. Hux noted Harris was not wearing a lifejacket at the time of the incident. Assisting the Patrol at the scene was the Holt County Sheriff's Office, the Holt County Fire Department, the Red Oak Dive Team, and the Clarinda Dive Team.
According to a Facebook post from the family, Harris kept the other swimmer -- identified as his little brother -- afloat until their mother arrived at the scene. Harris recently graduated from the South Holt school district in May.
The South Holt community held a candlelight memorial for Harris at the South Holt Football Field Sunday night. South Holt school officials say school counselors are available for community members and students to utilize until 4 p.m. Monday, and will establish further dates and times as needed. For questions or information on counselor services, contact South Holt School Superintendent Bob Ottman at 660-491-4648.