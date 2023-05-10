(Forest City) -- One person was injured in a single-vehicle accident in Holt County Monday evening.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred on Missouri 111 north of Chestnut Street in Forst City shortly after 6 p.m. Authorities say a 2020 Chevrolet Silverado, driven by 74-year-old Thomas Wiliams of Oregon, Missouri, was eastbound on Missouri 111 when it traveled off the south side of the roadway. The patrol says the vehicle then struck a concrete barrier and traveled down an embankment before coming to rest on its wheels facing east.
Wiliams was taken by private vehicle to Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph with minor injuries. The Holt County Sheriff's Office assisted the patrol at the scene.