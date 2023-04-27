(Mound City) -- One person was injured in a single-vehicle accident in Holt County Wednesday night.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred on 180th Street roughly three miles east of Mound City around 9:15 p.m. Authorities say a 2000 Buick LeSabre, driven by 19-year-old Sophia Ferguson of Maitland, was westbound on 180th when the vehicle traveled off the south side of the road and struck a fence post. The patrol says the vehicle came to rest facing southwest off the south side of the roadway.
Ferguson was taken by Atchison Holt Ambulance to Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph with moderate injuries. The Holt County Sheriff's Office assisted the patrol at the scene.