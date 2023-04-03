(Mound City) -- One person was injured in a single-vehicle accident in Holt County over the weekend.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred on Missouri 118 near Hager Drive roughly five miles west of Mound City shortly after 3 p.m. Saturday. Authorities say a 2022 Ram 3500, driven by 66-year-old Clark Rogers of Pairie Village, Kansas, was westbound on Missouri 118 when the vehicle traveled off the north side of the roadway causing the front-left portion of the vehicle to strike a stop sign. The patrol says the vehicle then traveled down an embankment and came to rest on its wheels off the road facing northwest.
Rogers was taken by Atchison-Holt Ambulance to Fairfax Hospital for minor injuries. The Holt County Sheriff's Office assisted the patrol at the scene.