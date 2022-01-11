(Mound City) -- Two people were injured in a one-vehicle accident in Holt County early Monday morning.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred on southbound Interstate 29 5 miles south of Mound City. Authorities say a 2019 Kia Soul driven by 27-year-old Samantha Seubert of Pleasant Valley was southbound on 29 when it traveled off the east shoulder of the road and into the median. After striking a sign post and embankment, the vehicle went airborne and struck the median. The car then overturned before coming to rest on its driver's side facing northwest.
Seubert and a passenger, 30-year-old Cory Seubert of Pleasant Valley, were taken via Atchison Holt EMS to Mosaic Life Care St. Joseph with minor injuries. The Holt County Sheriff's Office and Mound City Fire Department assisted the patrol at the scene.