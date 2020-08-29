(KMAland) -- After an initial freeze this spring, home buying has hit a boom across the country.
The National Association of Realtors this month said its index of pending sales for June -- the latest data available -- rose to 116.1, which is the highest its been since 2006. Dr. Lawrence Yun is chief economist with the National Association of Realtors. He says he's surprised to see such buying activity.
"It is quite remarkable that in the midst of a global pandemic that homebuyers are rushing into the market," said Yun.
Record-low interest rates have been pushing homes to sell faster and for more money across the country. Yun says existing homeowners are also buying new homes because COVID-19 has changed their lives.
"Many companies are offering work from home capability so that means I need to have an office from home; it may be a second office for their spouse or a larger backyard," said Yun.
Freddie Mac says the average interest rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage is at 3.01%. The rate had been at 2.98% earlier this month, marking the first time it had been below 3% in 50 years.