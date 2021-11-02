(Clarinda) -- The Clarinda School Board will have two new faces following Tuesday night's election.
Unofficial results show challengers Scott Honeyman and Paul Boysen winning two open seats on the board in a seven-person race. Honeyman finished in first with 646 votes, while Boysen was the runner-up with 437 votes. Incumbent Ann Sunderman Meyer finished out of the running in third with 302 votes. Cade Iversen (257), Patrick Hickey (217), Karen Ratashak Perala (127) and Jay Lininger (92) rounded out the field. Boysen tells KMA News praised voters for turning out in the hotly-contested race.
"I would like to thank everyone who came out to vote and supported us during the campaign," said Boysen. "The district needs to have some people to take a serious concern in the well-being of the district and work to make it one of the better districts in the state of Iowa."
Boysen has an extensive background in education, including 15 years as curriculum coordinator and Perkins career and technical coordinator for schools in Taylor, Ringgold and Decatur counties. He also served 14 years on the Green Valley Area Education Agency Board of Directors, including eight years as president. He says he felt his commitment set him apart from other candidates.
"You have to be willing to take the time to spend and analyze the situation and decide what is best for the students and the district," said Boysen. "A lot of it is just hard work and deciding you want to make the district a better district."
During the campaign, Boysen said he was running for the board because he was not happy with district's current leadership or direction, including the acquisition of the former Shopko facility for use as a CTE learning space. Boysen says he is ready to hit the ground running when it comes to his priorities on the board.
"It's going to take us awhile to get out of the hole that we've dug ourselves into," said Boysen. "We still have a problem with losing staff. We have a problem with our test scores continuing to decline. I'm very concerned that we have not paid attention to the spending and the budget that makes us able to offer the programs to improve our students and staff."
Boysen also voiced support on the campaign trail for leasing the former Clarinda Academy's gym and football field to elminate a space crunch in the district. Full results from Tuesday's city and school board elections can be found at kmaland.com.