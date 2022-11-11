(Shenandoah) -- From defeating terrorism, to fighting fascism, to liberating slaves, American veterans have a stellar record of service.
Veterans of past U.S. conflicts were honored in the traditional Veterans Day ceremonies at the Shenandoah High School's gym Friday morning.
And, a local resident who knows about service to the country was the event's keynote speaker. Joe Jardon is Shenandoah's American Legion commander and a Vietnam War veteran. Speaking before high school and middle school students plus members of the public, Jardon touched on the diversity of the nation's veterans.
"Veterans are a diverse group." said Jardon, "represented by men and woman of every economic, ethnic and religious background. They come from every state and territory, but are bound by one common commitment--to defend America with their life if called upon."
Jardon, however, says military service is not for the faint at heart.
"Most civilian jobs do not require risk of life or limb," he said. "No other occupation subjects employees to criminal charges for disobeying their boss. Unlike members of the military, civilians can live or leave whenever they want, or quit whenever they want."
Then, there are challenges facing veterans. Jardon says the stress of military life and feelings of isolation factor in a suicide rate among veterans that is 50% higher than that of the non-veteran population.
"The stigma of seeking help needs to end if we are going to stop suicide," said Jardon. "It is crucial that we look at this issue much differently than in prior generations. If we wait for someone to make an attempt before we reach out, there's a very good chance that it will be too late."
Jardon says homelessness is another tragic outcome too often connected to military service. He says approximately 60,000 veterans are homeless in the U.S.--a figure greater than the entire population of Carson City, Nevada.
"Though veterans comprise 7% of the U.S. population," he said, "they are 11% of the nation's homelessness. The best way to prevent a veteran from becoming homeless is to hire one. It's not only policy, but it's smart business for an employer that values skills, discipline and patriotism."
He added it's fitting that Veterans Day falls on the heels of Election Day, considering how America's servicemen and women have fought to preserve the country's freedoms. Jardon thanked all veterans for their service. The Shenandoah Middle School Band, Shenandoah High School's Choir and Women's Quartet and the Shenandoah American Legion Auxiliary were among the participants in Friday's ceremonies.